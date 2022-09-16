Letter: Touch a truck thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who made the touch a truck event at Yorkville Hometown Days such a success.

The Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ would like to thank the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department for inviting us to be part of the fun at Hometown Days as the event sponsor and also thank everyone who participated.

Thanks to those who brought vehicles for the kids to explore: Septran school bus service, the Yorkville Public Works Department, Yorkville Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Department and the Bristol-Kendall Fire Department.

We especially appreciate the police officers, deputies, firefighters and emergency medical technicians who braved the heat to take part. They took the time to talk to families and let kids climb onto the cars and trucks. Their efforts made the event very enjoyable and we hope they had as much fun as we did.

We had the chance to talk to many local families who visited touch a truck and could see how much kids and their parents enjoyed the event. Thank you for making this possible.

Kathy Farren

On behalf of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ

Yorkville