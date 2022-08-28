Letter: A more simple approach

To the Editor:

I was a little shocked last week at the article on the proposed sex education training for our children. No, it wasn’t the perverted content that shocked me, rather it was the length and detail of the article trying to justify and convince parents that the adult content was perfectly normal, needed and necessary in today’s “modern times.” I do understand and sympathize with those children who “feel different” but would propose a more simple approach to the subject in less than the two-plus pages of the article.

While I do not subscribe to Unitarianism, I would suggest that every student be required to read the book “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” by Robert Fulghum in lieu of the proposed erotic content. At $13.65 online it’s a bargain and at 171 pages this “adult” content is a much easier read to comprehend and grasp. Among the principles in the book are, and I quote, “Share everything. Play fair. Don’t hit people. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody. Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you. Take a nap every afternoon.” Note that this book was released in 1986 and that Fulghum went on to note, “Think what a better world it would be ... if all governments had as a basic policy to always put things back where they found them and to clean up their own mess.”

If that is still too much, I then suggest narrowing the teaching to Matthew 22:37–39 and Matthew 18:6 & Matthew 18:10.

Jesus Alaniz

Yorkville