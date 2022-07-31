Letter: Tell me about your favorites

To the Editor:

For sometime I have thought about writing about the comics in the daily paper and the time has come.

The Trib has many more so-called “strips” than I care about, but that means there is something there for everyone. One of my favorites is called “Frazz.” He is a thoughtful janitor who has much wisdom to pass on to the younger students. There is Mrs. Olson and one of her students (maybe a third or fourth grader) gives her a hard time. This summer, the two of them entered a contest; if the student would do his reading, she would get her walk program going. “Pickles” is fun for me, for the main characters are sort of my age group. Their grandson, Nelson, adds a nice touch.

I used to like “Zits,” but tired of his overblown antics. “Dilbert,” on the other hand, purports to be about a dog food company and the humor is too dry for me. “Blondie” is still running after all these years. It is really more about her husband, Dagwood, while she is a commonsense businesswoman. I mustn’t forget “Mutts,” which is about a cat and dog. I usually turn to it first.

We could go on, but I think you can see where I get my chuckles and sometimes a good laugh. Let’s have a “cuppa” sometime and you tell me about your favorites.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich