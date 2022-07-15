Letter: Shame on Bailey

To the Editor:

Local news media have included reactions from federal, state and local officials on the Highland Park mass shooting.

While some quoted Gov. JB Pritzker, the GOP gubernatorial nominee’s reaction was missing.

Here’s what state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, said on Facebook:

“Let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation.”

Bailey’s reaction came less than two hours after someone opened fire on the July 4 parade, killing seven and injuring 30.

He later released a statement apologizing.

Too little, too late.

Bailey should resign from the Senate and withdraw his candidacy for such an outrageous remark.

Al Benson

Aurora