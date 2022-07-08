Letter: Reason for the festivities

To the Editor:

I had the privilege of riding in the VFW Jeep at the head of the Sandwich Freedom Days parade so I saw little of the participants. However, I hear that it was good, especially the Spanish horses. The color guard lent an appropriate dignity. Just ahead of where we were, two young people were working like mad to hand out small flags. They would run to the sidelines and then back to replenish their supply. It was good to see young children reaching for the flags.

Now on to the subject that is the reason for all the festivities – the beginning of our country. While the Declaration of Independence itself, is a rather long document, I commend to you the preamble to the Constitution. It is really worth our periodic reading. Notice that it begins with the famous “We the People” phrase.

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do order and establish the Constitution for the United States of America.”

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich