Letter: Committed to achieving equal justice

To the Editor:

In an election like this, fairness and credibility have never been more important. That’s why we need to vote for trusted officials like Democrat Judge Elizabeth (Liz) Rochford for the Illinois Supreme Court.

Judge Rochford has more than 30 years of legal and judicial experience. She is the only Democrat that comes highly recommended by both the Illinois State Bar Association and the Lake County Bar Association. Combined, these organizations represent thousands of lawyers and judges across the state who have chosen to put their trust and support behind Judge Rochford.

Furthermore, Judge Rochford is committed to achieving equal justice for all Illinoisans.

Secretary of State Jesse White, a longtime advocate for the most vulnerable, described Judge Rochford as a “a brilliant judge – and more importantly – a person who is highly decorated for her work promoting diversity and equality.” Clearly, Judge Rochford has established a reputation of trust and credibility within our community.

I invite you to judge for yourself and vote for our friend and trusted advocate, Judge Elizabeth Rochford to represent the Illinois Supreme Court’s 2nd District on June 28. If you would like to learn more about her, you can visit her website judgerochfordforsupremecourt.com.

Gretchen E. Fisher

Libertyville