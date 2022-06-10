Letter: Find your community here

To the Editor:

The Oswegoland Park District’s Oswego Country Market kicked off this past Sunday. The sun was shining, and nearly 2,500 community members, staff, vendors and pups were all smiles as they greeted their favorite vendors and picked up everything on their shopping list, and more.

We appreciate everyone who came out to support the vendors and downtown businesses. Shopping locally at our market helps promote a happy and healthy community. Not only are we able to purchase fresh, healthy and delicious food, we get to reconnect with old friends and make new ones at the market each week.

Every Sunday through September you’ll find Oswegoland Park District staff available to answer questions about our facilities, events and programs. You may find volunteers from a community group. You will have the opportunity to talk to people who take great pride it the products that they grow, make or create.

Thank you to Bob Tripp, N.M. Tripp Insurance Agency Inc., The Village Grind and The Prom Shoppe & Bella Gia for generously allowing the market to set up in their parking lots, and to Floral Expressions and Lil’ Emm’s Boutique for letting us set up a seating area for hungry patrons. Thank you to the downtown businesses who support the market’s presence on Main Street and those who have opened their businesses on Sundays to provide patrons with more opportunities to spend locally. Week after week, market visitors will discover the charm of downtown Oswego.

Visit us on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can find your community here, at the Oswego Country Market. Stay informed about what the market has to offer each week by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket. We will be posting information about our vendors, special events at the markets, recipes and more. If you have any questions or have suggestions, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or email Cori Veverka at cveverka@oswegolandpd.org.

Cori Veverka

Oswego Country Market Manager

Oswego