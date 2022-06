To the Editor:

On behalf of the Sandwich American Legion Auxiliary, we would like to thank all of the citizens who donated to our Poppy Days in Sandwich on May 13 and 14.

Also a big thank you to Art’s, Bacaba and Casey’s for letting us use your businesses for obtaining our donations.

The proceeds go strictly to helping our veterans.

Thank you again.

Sally Latham

On behalf of the Sandwich American Legion Auxiliary

Sandwich