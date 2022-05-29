Letter: Spending problem

To the Editor:

Taxpayers need to evaluate how they vote in the election. Gas is through the roof, food costs are up, and it is evident where this is all headed.

At the May 10 Oswego Township meeting, Township Assessor Brian Hauser had stated in his report that there will be an average 8% increase in your tax assessments for the year 2023. Higher assessment, higher taxes. In fact, the range was from 3% up to 20-25% depending on where you live. So the 8% number is an average.

There is a referendum on the ballot for the fire district under the disguise as a public safety tax. Explain to me why the fire district had to set up a special meeting May 12 to discuss and vote on going to a bank for a line of credit to borrow money in case the referendum fails. They have a spending problem. Employee making $160,000 a year; the purchase of Sleep Number beds for $46,209.60; purchase of barstools, office chairs, and dining room chairs with OFD logos on them for $11,104; not to mention hundreds, thousands of dollars more of wasted taxpayers’ money. No purchases related to public safety.

Patrick Stiles

Montgomery