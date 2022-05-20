Letter: A new war strategy?

To the Editor:

Some of you might remember one of my letters from awhile back where I criticised the starving to death of 4 million Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-1933. The Russians had confiscated all their grain and potatoes in fall 1932.

On CNN.com at noon the other day, Ukrainians have reported that among all the bad things the Russian troops have been doing since their invasion began (shooting missiles into schools and hospitals, shooting civilians, etc.) they have been stealing Ukrainian grain from storage bins and warehouses.

The stolen grain has been showing up around the Mediterranean Sea. So is Putin starting a new war strategy? If you can’t beat them on the battlefields you do what Stalin did in 1932-1933. You steal their food and starve them into submission.

George Hayner

Montgomery