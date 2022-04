To the Editor:

I simply wish to state a personal thank you to our neighbors at 5021 Minkler Road in Oswego. Each winter holiday, they decorate their fence with large healthy wreaths and red ribbons for all to enjoy. Each trip past their land is one to appreciate and enjoy and it adds to the high spirits of the holiday.

I think I can speak for all who drive by their property when I say thank you to 5021 for the added beauty of the season.

Sandi Venditti

Yorkville