Letter: Best response to high energy prices

To the Editor:

Doubling down on fossil fuel subsidies to address high fuel costs is a bad idea. Climate change is even more serious than previously thought. Encouraging even higher carbon emissions will be disastrous.

The best response to higher energy prices would be a policy that incentivizes switches to renewable energy quickly. We have the technology to ramp up wind and solar (and even nuclear if necessary), to get energy prices back down.

Why continue subsidizing coal and oil and ignoring climate change. Instead, let’s ramp up renewables. Fight climate change and Russia the clean way.

Ken Mozingo

Yorkville