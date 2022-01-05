Kendall County Sheriff’s reports - January 5, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Little Rock crash under investigation

Sheriff deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6:37 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 300 block of Old Mill Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 11:07 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 9000 block of Millbrook Road in Fox Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Duda, 52, of the 300 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 3 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Deputies transported Duda to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Bristol hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:09 a.m. Jan. 2 in the zero to 99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Bristol Township. No injuries were reported in the crash, but the offending vehicle fled the scene.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Monica M. Castleman, 40, of the 2100-2200 block of Rossiter Parkway, Plainfield, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 7:47 p.m. Jan. 2 near the intersection of Cannonball Trail and John Street in Bristol Township. Police said Castleman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for unlawful display of registration, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mariana Silva, 30, of the 200 block of High Street, Aurora, during a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. Jan. 3 on Commerce Drive and Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Silva was wanted on a Kane County warrant on a charge of obstructing identification. Silva was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Boulder Hill battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that occurred at 3 a.m. Jan. 1 in the area of Boulder Hill Pass and Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Two hurt in Plainfield Road crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 1 on Plainfield Road at Collins Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Chicago, were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries.

ID theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 14000 block of Budd Road in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Parked vehicle struck, damaged

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a property damage accident that occurred at 1:04 p.m. Dec. 30 in the zero to 99 block of Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred between Monday night, Dec. 27, and Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, while the victim’s vehicle was parked on the street.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 9:16 a.m. Dec. 29 from a residence in the 100 block of Timber Creek Drive in Kendall Township. The incident remains under investigation.

Criminal sexual assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a criminal sexual assault at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 29. The sheriff’s office said the assault occurred in the 2000 block of Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego Township about 17 years ago. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Battery reported at jail

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the County Jail at 10:01 a.m. Dec. 28 on a report of a battery involving inmates. The incident remains under investigation.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff deputies arrested Michale J. Dady, 31, of the 54000 block of Route 71 at 1:22 a.m. Dec. 28 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Dady was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angel Welter, 18, of the 100 block of August Road, Oswego Township, at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 28 at her residence on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated assault. The sheriff’s office said Welter was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Trespass to residence

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal trespass to a residence that occurred in the 13000 block of Route 47 in Lisbon Township. Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the incident at 9 p.m. Dec. 28.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a domestic battery report at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 29 in the zero to 99 block of North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.