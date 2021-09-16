Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Sept. 16, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to state supported property at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 7 in the zero to 99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment by electronic communications at 8:51 a.m. Sept. 7 in the zero to 99 block of Red Hawk Drive in Oswego Township.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies took a report for a disorderly conduct incident at 4:48 p.m. Sept. 7 in the zero to 99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Warrant service

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Heather Shindlebeck, 38, of the zero to 99 block of Harris Avenue, Millbrook, on five warrants in her name: from DeKalb County for violation of an order of protection and for failure to appear for a charge of possession of cannabis, from Kendall County for failure to appear for a charge of driving while license suspended, and from DuPage County for failure to appear for a charge of criminal damage to property, after making contact with Shindlebeck at 12:16 a.m. Sept. 10 in the zero to 99 block of Harris Avenue, Millbrook. Shindlebeck was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending processing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ramon Martin Gutierrez, 29, of the 500 block of Kingsbury Estates Lane, Plainfield, on charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and on a failure to appear warrant in his name from Kane County Court on a charge of driving while license suspended. The arrest was after deputies responded to a call from the Plainfield Police Department at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 12 in the area of Ridge Road and Route 126 in Na-Au-Say Township, where officers were on-scene with an individual identified as Gutierrez asleep in his vehicle. Gutierrez was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Roble, 28, of the 400 block of Assembly Road, Bolingbrook, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after responding to a traffic accident at 4:12 a.m. Sept. 12 in the area of Rox Road and West Highpoint Road in Fox Township. Roble was transported to an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and later transported to the Kendall County Jail after he was released from the hospital.

DUI

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kristen A. Knight, 28, of the 100 block of Maple Street, Hinckley, on a charge of driving under the influence after responding to a report of a vehicle crash at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 12 in the area of Millington and Rodgers roads in Fox Township. Knight was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Jail.

Aggravated battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of aggravated battery made at 9:38 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 50 to 100 block of Circle Drive East, in Oswego Township.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of theft made at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 13 in the zero to 99 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Victor M. Gutierrez, 29, of the 1000 to 1500 block of Route 30, Oswego Township, on a warrant in his name from Kane County on a charge of no valid driver’s license after responding to a report of citizen assist at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 1000 to 1500 block of Route 30, Oswego Township. Gutierrez was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Jail.