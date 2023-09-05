DeKalb County Board says no to Pratt Road solar project in Sandwich

SYCAMORE – After months of pushback from Sandwich city leaders and residents, a solar energy development will not come to fruition after a vote from the DeKalb County Board on Aug. 16.

Amp Solar Development sought County Board approval of its proposed 5-megawatt solar farm on 31.2 acres of a 76.28-acre property at the northeast corner of Pratt and West Sandwich roads. Since May, Sandwich city officials have voiced strong opposition to the solar proposal.

“The city of Sandwich is not against solar; we’re against the placement of this particular solar installation and the ways that it’s come about,” City Administrator Geoff Penman said to the County Board on Aug. 16. “This project’s not in compliance with our comprehensive plan.”

Sandwich officials said the proposal does not comply with the city’s 30-year comprehensive plan for the land. In May, the Sandwich City Council passed a resolution opposing the project.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham noted that the comprehensive plan provides direction “for future land use, community growth, economic opportunity, and expansion of city roads and infrastructure,” according to the resolution.

With the County Board voting 21-3 in opposition, the Pratt Road solar development won’t move forward. The vote was met with applause by those in attendance.

Latham was present at the meeting and urged members to vote against the proposal.

“Is this the best development for our community?” Latham said. “Are we selling ourselves short?”

Latham reiterated that the city supports solar development, just not the one proposed on Pratt Road.

In 2022, the Sandwich City Council gave a green light to the construction of a 708-panel solar field on the city-owned wastewater treatment facility property on East Church Street just south of Route 34. Electricity generated by the solar field will help to power the wastewater treatment facility, reducing the city’s ComEd bill.

File photo – The Sandwich City Council in May voiced its opposition to a solar farm being proposed on Pratt Road in Sandwich Township. On Aug. 16, 2023, the proposal was voted down by the DeKalb County Board.

According to a memo from Amp Solar Development, the company is developing community solar projects in conjunction with the Illinois Power Agency’s Long-Term Renewable Resources Procurement Plan, which allows developers to develop, permit, own and operate solar projects with the ability to sell the solar electricity directly to utility customers.

The Rev. David Kaul of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sandwich has been another frequent and outspoken critic of the solar project. His church is adjacent to the proposed solar site.

“This is just the wrong location,” Kaul said to the County Board. “In voting yes, you’re forfeiting the city of Sandwich’s future growth.”

Proponents of the solar farm, including project manager Mike Larkin, have argued that the project would aid the area and not disturb traffic or noise ordinances.

“When we originally sited this project, it wasn’t to spite Sandwich’s comprehensive plan,” Larkin said. “We typically look for more willing landowners. We need the infrastructure nearby. And we look for the governance and the code and the bylaws and to make sure there’s a viable permit path forward.

“So that’s why the site was chosen. We’re excited to develop this site within the community here but understand the opposition and the concern there.”

The Pratt Road solar proposal already had gone through county channels, including a public hearing, which pushes the vote forward to the County Board.

Brief discussion during the board meeting seemed to indicate some members wanted to table a vote and send the proposal back to the county hearing officer. That would have meant more public hearings and a longer timeline until a decision.

Instead, the board voted down the project.

“The city of Sandwich and I barely get along, [but] in this particular case, they’re right,” said Jerry Osland, who represents District 12. “The county is bullying the city of Sandwich into pushing their weight around, and I think it’s wrong.”