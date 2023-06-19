Mod Stitch Company selling trendy women’s clothing, jewelry in new downtown Oswego store

After opening Mod Stitch Company in Yorkville in May 2021, owner and Yorkville resident Meg Sluder had no plans to open a second store.

But then she saw a space that was available in downtown Oswego and immediately fell in love with it. Mod Stitch Company is a locally curated boutique that sells women’s clothing, footwear, jewelry, accessories and locally crafted home products.

“When I started my business, I knew I always wanted to keep it modern and fresh and trending.” — Mod Stitch Company owner Meg Sluder

“This is really a blessing,” Sluder said. “I’m still building my business at my Yorkville store and really had no intention of opening another store. I just feel very lucky to have had the opportunity and it’s just a lot of fun to explore.”

About a month ago, Mod Stitch Company opened a second store at 79 W. Main St. in downtown Oswego. The space formerly housed The Marmalade Tree gift shop, a longtime business in downtown Oswego.

A friend of Sluder’s whose products were sold at The Marmalade Tree (they are also sold at Mod Stitch Company in Yorkville), told her the space was available.

“Literally, it all happened from there,” Sluder said. “I walked in and I just knew. The space is so pretty.”

She is glad to be part of downtown Oswego. As Sluder noted, the Oswego Public Library is located in the downtown along with other stores, coffee shops and a new ice cream shop.

“You can bring your kids, go to the library, get some ice cream and mom can shop too,” Sluder said.

Those looking to buy locally made products won’t be disappointed.

“A lot of our products in Yorkville are from locally owned small businesses,” Sluder said. “And they are all female owned. They make things like candles and some home decor and just so many beautiful things that make our shop so unique. We have women who are teachers, school administrators and moms. It’s just a blessing to be able to work with them so that their beautiful things can shine in our shop, as well as the clothing too.”

In opening Mod Stitch Company at 54 W. Countryside Parkway, Suite A, in Yorkville, she wanted to help fill a void.

“There were no boutiques,” Sluder said. “And really your only opportunity to shop for female clothing was at stores like Marshalls and Target. And so I knew it was a great opportunity to bring that small town local business to Yorkville because there wasn’t a boutique before, or currently. I think there had been one in the past, but it was gone.”

To give customers the opportunity to see how the clothes look on them, the Oswego store features three dressing rooms and the Yorkville store has two. The name Mod Stitch Company reflects her vision for the type of business she wanted to open.

“When I started my business, I knew I always wanted to keep it modern and fresh and trending, so that’s mod and then stitch is another word for clothes,” Sluder said. “And my initials are MS, so I went with it.”

Her goal is to make shopping fun.

“I love talking to people in the community, getting to style them and just have fun building the business, especially with the other women that I work with and filling the shop with all the local things that they make,” Sluder said.

Some of the local products for sale at the Oswego store include cleaning and room sprays made by Yorkville mom Jessica Gaul. They have proved to be popular.

“They are among the most popular things in our shop,” Sluder said. “People love her cleaning sprays because they don’t have any toxic chemicals.”

Jen Ratos, who owns Grace Coffee and Wine in Yorkville, makes bead bracelets that are “very popular” at both stores, Sluder said.

Sluder likes being able to support other female owned businesses.

“And we get to share ideas and do events together,” she said.

Working alongside her is Lindsay Peciulis, who is the merchandising manager at both stores. She loves what she does, especially working with the customers.

“I love interaction with other people,” she said.

Mod Stitch Company has an online store as well. More information is available at modstitchco.com.