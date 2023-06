Lisbon Grade School lists 4th quarter honor rolls

Lisbon Grade School has announced its fourth-quarter honor rolls for the 2022-23 school year.

High Honor Roll

Sixth grade: Leah Fitzgerald, Brock Friestad, Harrison Mathre, Evan Smith, Eli Swenson

Seventh grade: Tyler Carlson, Weston Friestad, Ellie Lieser, Jade Mitchell, Brooklyn Wallin, Kyla Wesseh, Kellen Westerfield, Colt Zabel

Eighth grade: Connor Fitzgerald, Vivianne Meade, LeAnn Monsess, Austin Reibel, Brody Rush, Shawn Schexnayder

Honor Roll

Sixth grade: Angelo Schexnayder, Madelyn Thomas

Seventh grade: Nate Swenson

Eighth grade: Emily Contreras