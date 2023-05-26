Yorkville restaurant offering healthy, affordable meals to older adults

Dakotas Bar and Grille in Yorkville has partnered with the Community Nutrition Network and the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois to offer a special menu program for adults ages 60 and over. Dakotas co-owners Joe Porretta, Yonas Hagos and Brandon Partridge are offering some of Dakotas’ favorite meals, adapted to meet federal nutritional requirements for older adults. Members of the public, state officials and local community organizations celebrated the grand opening of the new special menu on Tuesday, May 9.

The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting, speeches by state officials and a free buffet sampling the new menu items, with dessert.

The menu is offered at Dakotas Monday through Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. There is a $6 suggested donation per meal. Clients are welcome to dine at the restaurant or take their meals to go. Dakotas Bar and Grille is located at 227 Heustis St. in Yorkville.

For more information or to sign up, call Meals on Wheels at 331-701-6505. Participants will be registered and receive a pre-loaded payment card to use at the restaurant.