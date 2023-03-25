Apply now for IVT’s Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship

Indian Valley Theatre of Sandwich will offer the annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship to area students. The scholarship will be awarded in May to a graduating, college-bound senior from an area high school.

Mimi Bryan was one of Indian Valley Theatre’s passionate founding members. She was active onstage, as well as behind the scenes. Most importantly, she was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot onstage and bringing community theater to life for hundreds of people in the Fox Valley area to enjoy.

Scholarship applications are available online at indianvalleytheatre.com, through the applicant’s local high school guidance counselor or by contacting Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com.

The deadline for applying is April 1.

Special consideration will be given to applicants who have participated in the fine arts area, especially IVT productions, and may be interested in receiving further education in that field. However, a fine arts or performance arts major or minor and/or participation in IVT or theater activities is not required to qualify for the scholarship.