Kumla dinner in Newark will benefit Fern Dell Museum

Fern Dell Historic Association’s annual kumla dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 18. This year’s dinner will return to dine-in style.

Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Newark Firehouse, 101 E. Main St., and will continue until 6:30 p.m. The dinner includes all-you-can-eat kumla along with ham, applesauce, dessert and beverages. The cost is $15 for those older than 8 and $8 for those 8 and younger. No advance tickets are needed.

The association is raising funds to replace the roof on the museum. All proceeds from this dinner will go to the roof fund.

For information, call 815-736-6190.