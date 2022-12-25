Indian Valley Theatre announces auditions for ‘The Secret Garden’

Indian Valley Theatre will hols auditions for the spring musical, “The Secret Garden,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich. IVT will be casting various ages from 10 years old to adults.

Those auditioning will be required to have a prepared song and will read cold from the script. Bring your own music, which can be sung acapella or with a recording. A piano and pianist will be available.

Performance dates are March 17, 18 and 19.

“The Secret Garden” is based on the book by Frances Hodgkin Burnett, with lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. In this enchanting classic story, Mary Lennox, a sour and disagreeable 10-year-old, is orphaned in India and is sent to live with her uncle in England who is a recluse. Mary must acclimate to her new environment. While there she is introduced to the walls of the garden and a robin who is friendly and likes humans. With the robin’s help she discovers the secret regarding the closed off garden.

For more information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, send Indian Valley Theatre a Facebook message or contact the director Kathie Hart directly though Facebook Messenger.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois not-for-profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.