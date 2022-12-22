Oswego man sentenced to seven-year jail term in 2020 LSD delivery to an undercover cop

YORKVILLE - An Oswego man will serve time in jail in connection with the delivery of LSD to an undercover police officer two years ago.

Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer sentenced Adam Schulte, 28, of the 400 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard to seven years in jail on the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony, under terms of a negotiated plea agreement.

In a statement issued Dec. 20, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said Schulte delivered 30 tabs of LSD to an undercover police officer working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team in February of 2020.

As the police investigation unfolded, an arrest warrant was issued for Schulte and he was taken into custody shortly after the warrant was issued. Schulte has remained in custody since being apprehended in March of this year.

Weis said Schulte will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps and Frank Gorup. Schulte was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.