Celebrate Christmas at Lyon Farm this Sunday

Santa will be on hand to hear what local children would like for Christmas from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Kendall County Historical Society’s Christmas at the Lyon Farm and Village, 7935 Route 71, Yorkville.

In addition to visits with Santa in the museum building, the event will offer children the chance to participate in crafts, Christmas stories and music, Christmas bingo, decorating cookies and viewing the live train display.

Visitors can taste roasted chestnuts, make s’mores and take a hay ride around the village, weather permitting. Families are welcome to take holiday photos on the farm tractor displayed in the museum and to browse through the many artifacts on display that have been donated to the Historical Society over the years.

Food and homemade baked good will be available for purchase. A special raffle prize will offer the winner a trip to Raging Waves Water Park for a family of four.

Admission is $5 for everyone age 2 and older.

The Kendall County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates entirely on donations and volunteer support. All admission fees are applied to the upkeep of the grounds and buildings.

For information on this event, visit lyonfarmkchs.org.