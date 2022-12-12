Kendall County judge sentences Chicago man to eight-year prison term in meth delivery case

A Kendall County judge has sentenced a Chicago man to an eight-year prison term in connection with a methamphetamine delivery two years ago, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, State’s Attorney Eric Weis said Judge Robert Pilmer sentenced Antonio Cooley, 28, of the 800 block of North Central Avenue, to an eight-year prison term as part of plea agreement negotiated this past week.

Weis’ office had charged Cooley with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

According to Weis, Cooley delivered 96 pills of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team in January of 2020. Cooley was taken into custody after the delivery. He had remained in custody or on an ankle GPS monitor until his sentence was imposed.

Cooley will begin his sentenced Jan. 9.

Cooley will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney’s Ryan Phelps and Frank Gorup. Cooley was represented by Attorney John Giralamo.