‘A huge honor’: Plano names fire Chief Greg Witek as winner of the Ross Greiter Spirit Award

PLANO – Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Chief Greg Witek was named the 2022 winner of the Ross Greiter Spirit Award, designed to recognize community service.

Plano Mayor Mike Rennels presented Witek with the honor at the conclusion of the Rockin’ Christmas Parade Dec. 2 outside the Plano Train Depot.

Witek was recognized not only for his work as fire chief, but as chairman of the Kendall County Community Food Pantry and a member of the KenCom fire and police dispatch center.

“This individual was instrumental in reviving the Kendall County Food Pantry,” Rennels told the crowd before revealing the recipient, adding that the award winner is active in the Plano Rotary.

“It was a gigantic surprise,” Witek said. “It’s a huge honor.”

As Rennels described Witek’s volunteer efforts to feed Kendall County residents, Witek began to realize he was to be presented with the award as he stood with the rest of crowd.

“I thought, ‘That’s sounds familiar,’” Witek said.

It has been a big year for Witek, who in October was named an honorary co-mayor for the annual Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day celebration.

Witek said he loves the Christmas parade and the opportunity for Little Rock-Fox firefighters to show off their fire engines.

Indeed, the fire district’s vehicles, with their lights flashing and sirens sounding, were a popular entry in the parade.

“Kids, adults, everyone loves loud noises and firetrucks,” Witek said. “It’s great to be part of the community and to see everyone having fun.”

The Spirit Award is named for Ross Greiter, who died in 2009 at the age of 19 from a rare virus that attacked his heart valves.

The 2008 Plano High School graduate was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was attending Waubonsee Community College when he died.

Greiter participated in baseball, track and cross country in high school. Despite a heart transplant, Greiter died at Children’s Memorial (now Lurie) Hospital in Chicago.

“The story of Ross Greiter’s life is really the story of an individual in the community,” Rennels told the crowd during the presentation. “He gave his smile, laughter and friendship to everyone he met and inspired others to do the same.”

The Rockin’ Christmas Parade has become one of Plano’s signature events, celebrating the community and the holiday season.

The Plano Chamber of Commerce announced Cooper Home Furnishings, 112 W. Main St., as the winner of the annual Christmas window decorating contest for businesses.

The downtown business is owned by brothers Bill and Jeff Cooper.