New Kendall County Board elects Matt Kellogg as chairman in 9-1 ballot

YORKVILLE – Matt Kellogg was elected chairman of the Kendall County Board by his peers on Dec. 5.

The same group elected Brian DeBolt president of the Kendall County Forest Preserve District, after all 10 newly elected or reelected members took the oath of office.

The entire county board was up for election in the Nov. 8 election, resulting in six incumbents being joined by four new members at the reorganizational meeting.

Kellogg, of rural Yorkville, takes over the top leadership role on the board after having served as chairman of the board’s finance committee.

“We’ve got an amazing group here and we’ve got some tough decisions to make,” Kellogg said, thanking his fellow board members.

BeBolt, of Plano, becomes head of the forest preserve, technically a separate entity from the county government but with a board composed of the same 10 elected officials.

The two men replace individuals who decided not to seek reelection and stepped down from the the county board.

They are former Chairman Scott Gryder of Oswego, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for the 14th Congressional District seat, and Judy Gilmour of Yorkville, who was serving as president of the forest preserve.

Board member Scott Gengler of Yorkville was elected vice-chairman of the county board, while board member Ruben Rodriguez of Yorkville was elected vice-president of the forest preserve district.

The other returning board member is Elizabeth Flowers of Montgomery.

New members joining the board include Jason Peterson of Yorkville, Seth Wormley of Millbrook, Zach Bachmann of Montgomery and Brooke Shanley of Aurora.

Peterson is stepping down from his aldermanic post on the Yorkville City Council, while Wormley is leaving his seat on the Millbrook Village Board.

Kendall County judges Stephen Krentz and John McAdams administered the oath of office to the board members.

Of the four board members elected to the top officer posts, three were on 10-0 roll calls. Kellogg was elected on a 9-1 tally, with Koukol casting the lone no vote.