December 03, 2022
Shaw Local
Public invited to Aurora Navy League’s Pearl Harbor Day luncheon

By Shaw Local News Network
American flag

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its annual Pearl Harbor Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Gaslight Manor, 2485 Church Road, Aurora.

Veterans will be honored, achievement awards will be presented to local high school students, a local color guard will post the colors and a keynote speaker will cap off the event.

The $30 fee covers a food buffet, coffee/tea, dessert and all events.

Advance registration is required. Call Dick Ebeling at 630-896-4941 or email maebeling@att.net to register. Tickets can be paid for at the door registration.