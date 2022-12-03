Public invited to Aurora Navy League’s Pearl Harbor Day luncheon

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its annual Pearl Harbor Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Gaslight Manor, 2485 Church Road, Aurora.

Veterans will be honored, achievement awards will be presented to local high school students, a local color guard will post the colors and a keynote speaker will cap off the event.

The $30 fee covers a food buffet, coffee/tea, dessert and all events.

Advance registration is required. Call Dick Ebeling at 630-896-4941 or email maebeling@att.net to register. Tickets can be paid for at the door registration.