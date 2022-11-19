Newest class of CASA volunteers sworn in

23rd Judicial Circuit Judge Jody Gleason recently swore in 11 new Court Appointed Special Advocates to advocate for children in Kendall County. These volunteers complete 35 hours of extensive training and then are ready to advocate for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. They will be the voice for these children in court and offer them the support of a caring adult for the entirety of their case.

These volunteers help meet a critical need for advocates due to the increasing number of children needing to be served by CASA.

This was Judge Gleason’s first swearing in for CASA.

A new training session begins in early 2023 for anyone who would like to be an advocate for a child who has experienced abuse or neglect. The application can be found at casakendallcounty.org.