Yorkville tech wizard is a business entrepreneur

YORKVILLE – For today’s business entrepreneur, an online presence is an essential component for success.

Yorkville tech wizard Brandon Bernicky is a business entrepreneur who helps organizations and individuals magnify their online profile.

Bernicky is the owner and president of Nextsulting, where he creates, hosts and manages websites so that their owners can concentrate on their businesses.

Using specialized computer applications, Bernicky builds websites that automate business functions, maximize direct messaging opportunities and create eye-catching videos.

“Your website is a critical extension of your business and your brand,” Bernicky said. “It should inspire you.”

Bernicky’s work is inspiring plenty of Kendall County business owners. Nextsulting boasts 130 business clients for whom Bernicky seeks do more than simply provide a website.

“If you can build a partnership it’s much more satisfying than a transaction,” Bernicky said.

Bernicky has in just eight years built such a solid reputation in the business community that he was invited to share his expertise at the Nov. 8 Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon at the Silver Fox restaurant.

The young man is passionate about his work and was animated in his presentation.

Automating tasks, improving video quality and transforming data into meaningful visual displays were the three main topics on which Bernicky focused.

For automation, he recommended an app called Zapier, a simple-to-use program that does not require the use of code.

The app is perfect for creating email campaigns, Bernicky said, and for producing auto posts to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Direct messaging is an important part of doing business and maintaining a presence, Bernicky said.

“Facebook Messenger is a really powerful tool,” he observed.

He also likes an app called Many Chat that allows businesses to keep in contact with customers.

“Automate and delegate the rest,” Bernicky is fond of saying.

To take videos to the next level, Bernicky recommends Loom, a video messaging tool that helps businesses get their messages out through instantly shareable videos.

When creating a video using an iPhone, Bernicky said users should consider purchasing a ring light and a tripod to improve picture quality. But a good picture is not enough.

“Sound is critical,” Bernicky told the chamber crowd. “If your audio stinks, your video stinks too.”

An iPhone lavaliere microphone will make a dramatic improvement in sound quality and can be had for only $30 or $40, he said.

For data, Bernicky uses an app called Cyfe that transforms data into easy-to-read charts and graphs.

It seems Bernicky was destined for a career in the brave new world of digital technology, building his first website at the age of 6.

After graduating from Plainfield High School in 2014, Bernicky did not follow the traditional path to college.

Instead he began building websites for e-commerce, restaurants and political campaigns.

“I took a risk to try and build something,” Bernicky said.

He originally launched his business from Plainfield, but now he and his wife and partner Liezl Bernicky make their home in Yorkville.

Nextsulting maintains a brick-and-mortar business presence with an office at 201 E. Veterans Parkway, Suite 12 in Yorkville.