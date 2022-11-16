November 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Oswego police investigate shooting incident

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego police squad car (Shaw Media file photo)

Oswego police responded to an incident in which a man was the victim of a gunshot wound at 7:37 p.m. on Nov. 15 while standing outside in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive.

The incident appears to be an isolated occurrence resulting from a dispute, police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital and then to a Level 1 Trauma Center. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 630-551-7300 or to call Kendall County Crimestoppers at 630-553-5999 to submit an anonymous tip that could result in a cash reward.

This is an active investigation. Additional details may be released as they become available, police said.