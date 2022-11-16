Oswego police investigate shooting incident

Oswego police responded to an incident in which a man was the victim of a gunshot wound at 7:37 p.m. on Nov. 15 while standing outside in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive.

The incident appears to be an isolated occurrence resulting from a dispute, police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital and then to a Level 1 Trauma Center. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 630-551-7300 or to call Kendall County Crimestoppers at 630-553-5999 to submit an anonymous tip that could result in a cash reward.

This is an active investigation. Additional details may be released as they become available, police said.