Pritzker, Underwood win in Kendall, too: Here’s a look at county’s unofficial results

Just over half of Kendall County’s 84,619 registered voters--53.37%--cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election.
The above average turnout for a mid-term election helped fuel the statewide victories of incumbent Democrat Governor JB Pritzker and incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and others.
Here’s a re-cap on who won in Kendall County based on the unofficial election results released late election night by the Kendall County Clerk’s Office:
Governor
Darren Bailey (R): 21,383
JB Pritzker (D): 21,954
Schulter (LIB): 1,513
U.S. Senator
Kathy Salvi (R): 21,218
Tammy Duckworth (D): 22,869
Bill Redpath (LIB): 813
Congress 14th District
Scott R. Gryder (R): 22,149
Lauren Underwood (D): 22,690
Attorney General
Thomas G. DeVore (R): 21,605
Kwame Raoul (D): 22,139
Daniel K. Robin (LIB): 944
Secretary of State
Dan Brady (R): 21,711
Alexi Giannoulias (D): 22,064
Jon Stewart (LIB): 925
Comptroller
Shannon L. Teresi (R): 20,925
Susana A. Mendoza (D): 22,806
Deirdre McClosky (LIB): 834
Treasurer
Tom Demmer (R): 22,134
Michael W. Frerichs (D): 21,209
Preston Nelson (LIB): 1,081
State Senate-42nd District
Paul J. Santucci (R): 7,582
Linda Holmes (D): 10,239
State House-75th District
Jed Davis (R): 13,115
Heidi Henry (D): 9,230
State House-83rd District
Keith R. Wheeler (R): 4,882
Matt Hanson (D): 5,206
State House-84th District
Joe West (D): 3,028
Stehanie A. Kifowit: 4,680
State House-97th District
Michelle Smith (R): 1,856
Harry Benton (D): 2,179
Kendall County Clerk
Debbie Gillette (R): 28,501
Dane Sleezer, Kendall County Party: 12,354
Kendall County Treasurer
Jill Ferko (R): 27,917
Stephen Youhanaie, Kendall County Party: 12,541
County Board District 1
Vote for 5
Brian Debolt, (R): 11,994
Scott Gengler, (R): 11,291
Ruben Rodriguez, (R): 10,626
Jason Peterson, (R): 9,822
Seth Wormley, (R): 9,451
Malanda Griffin, (D): 8,111
Audra Hendrix, (D): 8,090
Marta Keane, (D): 7,745
Todd Milliron, Kendall County Party: 5,740
County Board District 2
Vote for 5
Dan Koukol, (R): 9,572
Matt Kellogg, (R): 9,323
Brian LeClercq, (R): 8,128
Donna Sawicki, (R): 8,224
Gabriella Shanahan, (R): 7,925
Elizabeth Flowers, (D): 10,373
Brooke Shanley, (D): 9,472
Zach Bachmann, (D): 8,928
Oswego Fire Protection District property tax hike referendum (includes results from Will County)
Yes: 9,384
No: 10,690