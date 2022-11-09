Pritzker, Underwood win in Kendall, too: Here’s a look at county’s unofficial results

Just over half of Kendall County’s 84,619 registered voters--53.37%--cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election.

The above average turnout for a mid-term election helped fuel the statewide victories of incumbent Democrat Governor JB Pritzker and incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and others.

Here’s a re-cap on who won in Kendall County based on the unofficial election results released late election night by the Kendall County Clerk’s Office:

Governor

Darren Bailey (R): 21,383

JB Pritzker (D): 21,954

Schulter (LIB): 1,513

U.S. Senator

Kathy Salvi (R): 21,218

Tammy Duckworth (D): 22,869

Bill Redpath (LIB): 813

Congress 14th District

Scott R. Gryder (R): 22,149

Lauren Underwood (D): 22,690

Attorney General

Thomas G. DeVore (R): 21,605

Kwame Raoul (D): 22,139

Daniel K. Robin (LIB): 944

Secretary of State

Dan Brady (R): 21,711

Alexi Giannoulias (D): 22,064

Jon Stewart (LIB): 925

Comptroller

Shannon L. Teresi (R): 20,925

Susana A. Mendoza (D): 22,806

Deirdre McClosky (LIB): 834

Treasurer

Tom Demmer (R): 22,134

Michael W. Frerichs (D): 21,209

Preston Nelson (LIB): 1,081

State Senate-42nd District

Paul J. Santucci (R): 7,582

Linda Holmes (D): 10,239

State House-75th District

Jed Davis (R): 13,115

Heidi Henry (D): 9,230

State House-83rd District

Keith R. Wheeler (R): 4,882

Matt Hanson (D): 5,206

State House-84th District

Joe West (D): 3,028

Stehanie A. Kifowit: 4,680

State House-97th District

Michelle Smith (R): 1,856

Harry Benton (D): 2,179

Kendall County Clerk

Debbie Gillette (R): 28,501

Dane Sleezer, Kendall County Party: 12,354

Kendall County Treasurer

Jill Ferko (R): 27,917

Stephen Youhanaie, Kendall County Party: 12,541

County Board District 1

Vote for 5

Brian Debolt, (R): 11,994

Scott Gengler, (R): 11,291

Ruben Rodriguez, (R): 10,626

Jason Peterson, (R): 9,822

Seth Wormley, (R): 9,451

Malanda Griffin, (D): 8,111

Audra Hendrix, (D): 8,090

Marta Keane, (D): 7,745

Todd Milliron, Kendall County Party: 5,740

County Board District 2

Vote for 5

Dan Koukol, (R): 9,572

Matt Kellogg, (R): 9,323

Brian LeClercq, (R): 8,128

Donna Sawicki, (R): 8,224

Gabriella Shanahan, (R): 7,925

Elizabeth Flowers, (D): 10,373

Brooke Shanley, (D): 9,472

Zach Bachmann, (D): 8,928

Oswego Fire Protection District property tax hike referendum (includes results from Will County)

Yes: 9,384

No: 10,690