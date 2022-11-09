Kendall County clerk and treasurer reelected in landslides over independent challengers

Two incumbent county-wide officials easily won reelection over challengers in Tuesday’s general election balloting, unofficial vote totals show.

Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette and Kendall County Treasurer Jill Ferko, both Republicans, each won by overwhelming margins to defeat candidates from the independent Kendall County Party.

The Democratic Party did not field candidates in either of those races.

With all 78 precincts reporting, Gillette received 28,501 votes to 12,354 for Dane Sleezer of the Kendall County Party. Gillette captured nearly 70% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Ferko received 27,917 votes to 12,541 for Stephen Youhanaie of the Kendall County Party. Ferko garnered 69% of the vote for her landslide win.