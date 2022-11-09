Democrats dominate in Kendall County Board District 2 race, winning three of five seats

Democrats dominated the voting for seats on the Kendall County Board from District 2 in Tuesday’s general election.

Unofficial ballots totals show all three candidates fielded by the Democratic Party were among the top five vote-getters, earning seats on the county board.

Incumbent Elizabeth Flowers of Montgomery led the pack for reelection, while newcomers Brooke Shanley of Aurora and Zach Bachmann of Oswego were elected to first terms on the board.

Republicans Dan Koukol of Oswego and Matt Kellogg of Yorkville, both incumbent board members, also were reelected.

Three Republicans on the ballot did not make the cut to win election.

They include former Oswego Village President Brian LeClercq, Oswego Township Trustee Donna Sawicki and Kendall County Young Republicans Chairman Gabriella Shanahan of Joliet.

With all 38 precincts reporting, Flowers was the top vote-getter with 10,373 ballots. Koukol placed second with 9,572 votes.

In the third slot was Stanley with 9,472 ballots, followed by Kellogg with 9,323 votes. Bachmann took fifth place with 8,928 votes, enough for election to the board.

Among the three Republicans who lost, Sawicki tallied 8,224 votes, while LeClercq polled 8,128 and Shanahan received 7,925.

Kendall County is divided into two districts, with five county board members elected from each.

District 2 covers the east side of the county and includes all or portions of Oswego, Yorkville, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Plainfield and Joliet.

Two District 2 board members were not running for reelection. They include Democrat Robyn Vickers of Oswego and County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, also of Oswego, who was running for the GOP’s nomination for the 14th Congressional District seat against incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville.