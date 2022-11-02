Early voting ends Thursday in Oswego, Montgomery, continues until Nov. 7 in Yorkville

Voters registered in Kendall County can cast their Nov. 8 election ballots early at locations in Oswego, Montgomery and Yorkville.

According to information provided by the Kendall County Clerk’s Office, early balloting will continue through 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego, and the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery Campus Library at 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery.

Early voting also is continuing at the county clerk’s office at the county office building at 111 W. Fox St. in downtown Yorkville.

Early voting at the county office building, Room 104, is available daily until Monday, Nov. 7. Weekday voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 7. Weekend voting hours at the county office building are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

In addition to state and federal races, Kendall County voters will be determining their representatives on the Kendall County Board, and will find incumbent treasurer Jill Ferko, and incumbent County Clerk Debbie Gillette, both Republicans, challenged by candidates from the Kendall County Party. Dane Sleezer, a resident of Newark is challenging Gillette in the clerk’s race, while Stephen Youhanaie is challenging Ferko in the treasurer’s race.

Incumbent County Sheriff Dwight Baird is unopposed.

In the race for five open seats on the County Board from District 1, the Democratic candidates are Malanda Griffin, Audra Hendrix and Marta Keane. The Republican candidates are Brian DeBolt, Scott Gengler, Ruben Rodriguez, Jason Peterson and Seth Wormley. Todd Milliron is the Kendall County Party’s candidate for a District 1 board seat.

In the race for five County Board seats from District 2, the Democratic candidates are Elizabeth Flowers, Brooke Shanley and Zach Bachmann. The Republican candidates are Dan Koukol, Matt Kellogg, Brian LeClercq, Donna Sawicki and Gabriella Shanahan.

Voters in the Oswego Fire Protection District will find a property tax hike referendum on their ballots.

The fire district is asking voters to approve a 0.10% increase in the district’s property tax rate.

Currently, the owner of a home valued at $300,000 pays about $600 in property taxes to the fire district. If the referendum is approved, that homeowner would see an increase of about $99 to the annual tax bill.

Voters narrowly rejected the district’s tax hike request in an April 2021 referendum and then again June 28 by one vote.

There were 4,149 ballots cast in favor of the tax-increase referendum and 4,150 against it, according to unofficial vote totals.

For information on voting in Kendall County, visit the clerk’s office website here.