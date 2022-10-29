Veterans Day event at Chapel on the Green Nov. 13

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville will host its 10th Veterans Day event on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Area veterans will talk about their experiences during their military service. Current speakers include Rev. Bob Dell, World War II veteran; and Vietnam War era veterans Roger “Buddy” Weis (Navy, 1958-1965), Jim Davidson (Army, 1967-1969), Tom Bulin (Marines, 1965-1969), Terry Charbonneau (Marines, 1967-1970), and Bill Hayden (Air Force, 1968-1970). Hayden will speak about his current volunteer work at Hines Veteran Hospital and the programs available there for veterans.

Visitors will have a chance to talk to the speakers after the 2 p.m. program.

The historic 1855 building will be open for tours at 1 p.m. before and after the program.

Chapel on the Green, 107 West Center St., Yorkville, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is used for community meetings, programs and is available as a wedding venue.

There is no admission charge for the Nov. 13 event; everyone is welcome.