On campus / Oct. 27

Delaney Fisher of Yorkville has been named to the 2021-22 Dean’s List at the University of Northern Colorado.

Nicole Pehlke of Plano was named to the 2022 Summer Dean’s List at Western Illinois University.

Kaylee Deutsch of Yorkville has been named to the 2021-22 Dean’s List at the University of Northern Colorado.

Abigail Walker of Oswego was named to the Manchester University Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Shea Dickinson of Oswego was named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Evan Sharrard of Oswego earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees to local graduates for the spring 2022 semester.

Joseph Leverich of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Management, Marketing.

Annika Perez of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology and Mgt, Spanish.

Christopher Schiera of Plano graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Resource Management - Conservation Law Enforcement.

UW-Parkside students from Kendall County were named on the Spring 2022 Dean’s and Provost’s lists including Allie Cross of Plano, Dean’s List; and Riane Tomsa of Newark, Dean’s & Provost’s List.

Local students graduated from UW-Parkside in the spring of 2022.

Allie Cross of Plano earned a BS in Sport Management.

Riane Tomsa of Newark earned a BS in Accounting and Business Management.

Angelica Corral of Oswego has been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester at Baylor University. Corral was also awarded a degree at the May 13-14 commencement ceremonies, earning a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

Local students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Summer 2022 semester at Western Illinois University.

Kaiden Anthony Sneed of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement & Justice Administration.

Jared Mengerink of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement & Justice Administration.

Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2021-2022 academic year. Local students honored include Morgan Richards of Newark; Alexandros Alexiades and Andre Casas of Oswego; and Hannah Price of Yorkville.

Jocelyn Peshia of Newark was named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Missouri.

Wheaton College congratulates the May 2022 graduates.

Raymond Hanus of Yorkville graduated with a BA in English Writing and a minor in Bible.

Mikayla Williams of Newark graduated with a BA in Christian Form/Ministry-UG and a minor in Spanish.

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year included local students: Newark resident Grace Watson; Oswego residents Josie Corrao, Jessica Krol and Steven Watts; Sandwich resident Nicolas Lidinsky; and Yorkville resident Sydney Runge.

Local students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August.

Acelyn Galsim of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Jared Johnson of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Brian Murphy of Montgomery earned a Master of Public Admin in Public Administration-Local Government Management.

Justine Rzasa of Montgomery earned a Master of Science in Education in Special Education-Behavior Analysis.

Harris Jordan of Oswego earned a Master of Music in Music Performance.

Brett Murphy of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science - Politics and Governance.

Garrett Podgorski of Oswego earned a Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration.

Kayla Mauer of Plano earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music.

Alexandrea Douglas of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Troy Green of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of General Studies in General Emphasis.

Samuel Heyl of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Anyah Randolph of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies.

UW-Eau Claire awarded scholarships to incoming freshmen.

Ava Glenn of Montgomery was awarded the Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and the Out of State Scholarship.

Kayla Beyer of Newark was awarded the Out of State Scholarship.

Blake Kleckner of Newark was awarded the Out of State Scholarship.

Ryan Goddard of Oswego was awarded the Out of State Scholarship.

Selah Smithn of Oswego was awarded the Out of State Scholarship.

Alyssa Wallner of Yorkville was awarded the Blugold Fellowship Scholarship, the Freshman Honors Scholarship and the Out of State Scholarship.

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List: Bryan Blom of Montgomery and Dale Wagner of Oswego.

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Veronica Weeks and Lily Pierce of Montgomery; Ryan Cottrell and Cara Wahmann of Oswego; and Irene Basa and Kelly Binns of Yorkville.

Local students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

Tommy Maugeri of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Science in Middle/Secondary Education.

Shannon Keith of Yorkville earned a Master’s in Nursing.

Jacob Bivens of Yorkville graduated Cum Laude and earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computing from Wichita State University in summer 2022. Bivens earned additional undergraduate certificates in Cybersecurity Essentials, Data and Web Security, Fund of Information Tech and Hum Factors in Sec & Tech.

