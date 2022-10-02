Indian Valley Theatre announces upcoming auditions

Indian Valley Theatre will host auditions for its December show, “The Rented Christmas,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Auditions will be in the Community Room at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich, and include cold readings from the script. Performance dates will be Dec. 9-11.

All ages are encouraged to audition. A membership is required to be part of the show. Help will be needed with tech/lights and stage crew. Contact Indian Valley Theatre with any questions via email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a Facebook message.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.