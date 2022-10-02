October 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Indian Valley Theatre announces upcoming auditions

By Shaw Local News Network

Sandwich Opera House, 140 East Railroad Street, Sandwich (Shaw Local News Network)

Indian Valley Theatre will host auditions for its December show, “The Rented Christmas,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Auditions will be in the Community Room at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich, and include cold readings from the script. Performance dates will be Dec. 9-11.

All ages are encouraged to audition. A membership is required to be part of the show. Help will be needed with tech/lights and stage crew. Contact Indian Valley Theatre with any questions via email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a Facebook message.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.