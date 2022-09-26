Rep. Wheeler to host ‘Coffee and Cold Ones with Keith’ at The Bristol Tap Tuesday

Fox Valley residents with questions, concerns or feedback on state issues are invited to attend upcoming meet-and-greets with State Representative Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego. All events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Cold Ones with Keith is set for Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Bristol Tap, 46 N. Cannonball Trail in Bristol.

Coffee with Keith will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Café & Barr, 407 S. 3rd St. in Geneva.

Constituents who are unable to attend but who wish to give feedback to Wheeler are invited to call the District Office in North Aurora at 630-345-3464 or go to repkeithwheeler.com and click “Contact” on the homepage menu. Wheeler serves the 50th District, which includes portions of Kane and Kendall counties.