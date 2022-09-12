Aurora man sentenced to six-year jail term in connection with delivery of MDA pills to undercover cops

A Kendall County judge sentenced an Aurora man to a six-year jail term last week under terms of a negotiated plea agreement.

In a statement, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office said that Judge Robert Pilmer sentenced Jacob Marcucci, 21, of the 2400 block of Wild Dunes Circle, on a felony charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

According to State’s Attorney Eric Weis, Marcucci delivered 20 pills of MDA, commonly known as “Sally,” to an undercover police officer working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team in March of 2020.

As the investigation unfolded, Weis said an arrest warrant was issued for Marcucci and he was apprehended in July of 2020. After posting bond, he remained on GPS home detention until his sentence was imposed last week when he was taken back into custody.

Marcucci will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his six-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps prosecuted the cases. Marcucci was represented by attorney David Camic.