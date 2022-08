The Kendall County Republican Central Committee held elections for the Executive Board on Wednesday, July 27, at the Kendall County Historic Courthouse at 110 W. Street in Yorkville. Newly elected officers for the 14th District IL GOP State Central Committee are: chairman, Jim Marter; vice chairman, Dan Koukol; treasurer, Andrea Houdek; secretary, Jennifer Martin; sergeant at arms, Tom Nanninga. Precinct Committee Persons were also sworn in.