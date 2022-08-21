August 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Local therapy dogs ready to spread cheer

By Shaw Local News Network
Some members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club team.

Some members of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club team. (photo provided by Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club)

For the past 20 years, the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club (FVTDC) has answered the call when tragedy strikes our area. The canine/human teams also make regular visits to spread cheer to hospital patients and staff, nursing homes, schools and reading events at libraries.

Dogs of all ages and sizes work together and practice “Making a Difference One Paw at a Time.” Patients have been known to find a smile they didn’t have for several days when a wagging tail visits them. Our members would welcome the opportunity to share those special memories.

A recent look at the FVTDC calendar indicated 70 organized visits around the area in one month, including many schools from Batavia, Plainfield, Yorkville, Somonauk and more.

Contact the club at fvtherapydogs.org and learn more. FVTDC is a 501(c)3 organization.