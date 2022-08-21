Local therapy dogs ready to spread cheer

For the past 20 years, the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club (FVTDC) has answered the call when tragedy strikes our area. The canine/human teams also make regular visits to spread cheer to hospital patients and staff, nursing homes, schools and reading events at libraries.

Dogs of all ages and sizes work together and practice “Making a Difference One Paw at a Time.” Patients have been known to find a smile they didn’t have for several days when a wagging tail visits them. Our members would welcome the opportunity to share those special memories.

A recent look at the FVTDC calendar indicated 70 organized visits around the area in one month, including many schools from Batavia, Plainfield, Yorkville, Somonauk and more.