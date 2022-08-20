Kendall County judges humbled as they take oath of office

YORKVILLE – John McAdams and Carlo Colosimo both say they are humbled by their appointments to the bench as Kendall County judges.

The two men took the oath of office during an investiture ceremony at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville on Aug. 19.

McAdams, until recently an associate judge, was appointed a full circuit court judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Melissa Barnhart.

Colosimo, a well-known attorney with offices in Plano, joins the 23rd Circuit bench as an associate judge, appointed by the circuit judges from a field of 18 applicants.

“I’m honored and humbled that I was selected,” Colosimo told the audience in a packed courtroom. “I cannot emphasize how seriously I take this appointment,” he said.

“I am humbled and energized by this appointment,” McAdams told the crowd.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Michael Burke administered the oath to McAdams.

“He’s a fantastic attorney and an even better person,” Burke said of McAdams, who has served as an associate judge since 2011.

McAdams, 53, of Yorkville, is responsible for the county’s “problem-solving” courts, including special courts for those with drug or mental health problems, as well as family law cases.

Sentencing a person to jail or prison time is difficult, McAdams said.

“You do agonize over it,” McAdams said. “You are literally holding someone’s life in your hands.”

Kendall County Judge Stephen Krentz administered the oath to Colosimo.

Krentz noted that Colosimo came to the United States from Argentina as a young man.

“Carlos’ story is about achieving the American dream,” Krentz said. “His life as a jurist is just beginning now.”

Colosimo, 49, of Bristol, fills the vacancy created by McAdams’ elevation to full circuit judge.

“I cannot emphasize how seriously I take this appointment,” Colosimo said. “I will be fair and I will be impartial.”

Colosimo came to Kendall County to work as a prosecutor in the State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Little did I know that Kendall County would be my home,” Colosimo said, his voice breaking with emotion.

Colosimo said he realizes that being a judge will be much different from prosecuting law-breakers or representing clients.

“I have to retrain myself to look at cases differently,” Colosimo said.

Colosimo is being assigned to handle misdemeanor, traffic and drunken driving cases.

McAdams and Colosimo each thanked family members as well as professional colleagues for their support.

Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer opened up the ceremony, acknowledging a list of attendees that read like a Who’s Who of Kendall County government and law enforcement.

Filling the jury box were the black-robed judges from the 23rd Circuit Circuit, which includes both Kendall and DeKalb counties.

Seated in the audience were Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird, State’s Attorney Eric Weis, Circuit Court Clerk Matthew Prochaska and Coroner Jacquie Purcell and husband John Purcell, the mayor of Yorkville.

Also in attendance was County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, along with board members Scott Gengler, Ruben Rodriguez and Judy Gilmour. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin was present.

Municipal chiefs of police from Yorkville, Oswego, Plano, Montgomery and Aurora stood out in their blue uniforms.

Colosimo was appointed to a four-year term as associate judge.

The appointment for McAdams runs to 2024, when he will be up for election to a six-year term. McAdams said he will run.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Michael Burke, left, administered the oath of office as full circuit judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit to John McAdams of Yorkville at the Kendall County Courthouse on Aug. 19, 2022. (Mark Foster)

McAdams has served as an associate judge since February 2011. He was admitted to practice law in November 1995, and before his appointment to the bench he was in private practice in Kendall County and served as a part-time assistant public defender in Kendall County.

McAdams is a graduate of the Northern Illinois University College of Law and Eastern Illinois University.

McAdams was appointed by the state high court upon the recommendation of Burke, the justice for the 2nd District, which includes Kendall County.

Colosimo began his career in the 16th Judicial Circuit as a probation officer with Kane County Court Services.

A former U.S. Army Captain, Colosimo served on active and reserve status as a Judge Advocate General, handling aspects of military law from military justice to family law and administrative issues.

Colosimo’s professional activities include positions and appointments as legal adviser for the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Kane and Kendall County and as a board member of the Kendall County Court-appointed Special Advocacy group.

Colosimo earned his bachelor’s degree in 1995 from Illinois State University. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1999 from Northern Illinois University. He was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 2000 and the United States Supreme Court Bar in 2006.

Colosimo is a former aldermen on the Yorkville City Council, where he served as mayor pro tem.

He has served as the hearing officer for the village of Oswego for administrative, zoning and ordinance violations.