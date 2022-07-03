Open Roads ABATE and American Legion Riders Post 181 members participate in run

SANDWICH-Members of Open Roads ABATE and Sandwich American Legion Riders Post #181 participated in the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run on Saturday, June 18. According to a news release, around 600 motorcycles started the Freedom Run at the Grundy County Fairgrounds.

Participants were able to eat breakfast, purchase patriotic items, and listen to guest speakers. A donation was collected from all participants and a dog tag with a name of a fallen soldier were given in return. Donations from the Freedom Run will go towards the etching of names in the Wall, improvements, and funding of veterans programs and organizations. Riders and passengers biked to the City of Marseilles during the annual Freedom Run with spectators lining the route with flags.

Participants congregated at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial for a ceremony after the Freedom Run, honoring fallen heroes from Panama, Lebanon, Balkans, Grenada, Somalia, Haiti, USS Cole, USS Stark, terrorism attacks, and current conflicts in the Middle East. The ceremony consisted of presentation of flags, invocation, reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance”, playing and singing of our National Anthem, a flyover, playing of taps, a 21 gun salute, honoring the fallen and reading of names, Gold Star Family presentation, and benediction. The City of Marseilles also hosted a “Celebration of Freedom” with entertainment, food, and vendors in their downtown area.