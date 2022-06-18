Western Illinois University listed its spring 2022 graduates.

Rebecca A Vanecek of Montgomery earned a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement & Justice Administration.

Gicelle Camacho of Oswego earned a Master of Arts in Public Safety Administration.

Megan Nicole Rasmussen of Oswego earned a Master of Accountancy in Accountancy.

Jaron Cordell Spearman of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Business in Supply Chain Management.

Gabrielle Marie Valenzuela of Oswego earned a Master of Science in Chemistry.

Zachary Ryan Jacobs of Yorkville earned a Bachelor of Business in Accountancy.

Central College students and donors were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner.

Lucas Farren of Yorkville received the Bob & Lois Vermeer Endowed Scholarship in Engineering for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.

Charles DiVito of Yorkville received the S. Bert Baron Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.

Lydia Oker of Sandwich is a gold level recipient receiving a $2,000 award from the Illinois Pork Producers Association. She is attending Colorado State University this fall as a sophomore.

Josh Slavin of Oswego was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Kelsilyn Matteson of Oswego is a candidate for graduation from Utah State University with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Oswego resident Kristofer David Mikelson, Jr. graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities as a part of the spring 2022 class.

Jennifer Leifheit of Oswego graduated from Hofstra University in December 2021, earning an MA in Health Law and Policy.

Savanna Schoof of Bristol graduated with Distinction from the Indiana University Kelley Schoof of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree on May 7.

St. Norbert College held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 15, on the college’s De Pere,Wis. campus.

Jack Ponx of Oswego graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Dylan Leschewski of Yorkville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Local students earned degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield at the conclusion of the spring semester on May 14.

Jamie Diaz of Oswego earned a MS in Data Analytics.

Nolan Flaherty of Oswego graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BBA in Business Administration.

Derek Koch of Oswego earned a MS in Management Information Systems.

Abigail Lemley of Oswego earned a BA in Psychology.

Abigail Way of Plano graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Environmental Studies.

Bryan Blom of Montgomery has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List: Solymar Jaime of Oswego, Dexter Brocks of Oswego, Jennifer Weiskircher of Montgomery, Jennifer Burke of Montgomery, Cara Wahmann of Oswego, John Kusion of Oswego, Beth Neckolaishen of Yorkville and Lily Pierce of Montgomery.

