Yorkville’s Ellie Fox throws 11-strikeout shutout: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 7, Plainfield South 0

Ellie Fox struck out 11 in a four-hit shutout, and Bella Phillips and Regan Bishop both had a hit that drove in four of the Foxes’ runs as Yorkville (11-9, 4-3) scored all seven runs over the first three innings.

Johnsburg 8, Sandwich 3

The host Skyhawks scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and took advantage of three Sandwich errors for the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Kayden Corneils went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Alexis Sinetos was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Sandwich (11-4, 5-3).

BASEBALL

Sandwich 11, Lisle 4

Tyler Lissman went 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, and the Indians (11-8) scored six runs in the second inning and went on to the nonconference win. Nick Michalek went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Quinn Rome struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings, allowing four unearned runs on one hit, and went 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate.

Plano 5, Coal City 2

Jake Decker was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Josh Stellwagen was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI, and the Reapers (17-7) rode a four-run fourth inning to their first win over Coal City since 2013. Winning pitcher Kaden Aguirre (6-0) struck out two and allowed two hits in a complete-game effort.

Oswego East 10, Plainfield North 7

Jacsen Tucker was 3 for 5 with a homer, triple and five RBIs and Jackson Petsche and Andy Lewis were each 3 for 4 for the Wolves. Will Bass closed the game while Christian Martyn, Dominic Battista and Mason Palermo added two hits each.