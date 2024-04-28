Oswego’s Great PrairieFest getting into the cicada mania with diorama contest

Oswegoland Park District’s community festival will host The Great PrairieFest Cicada Shell Diorama Contest in honor of cicadas' emergence this year.

The Great PrairieFest Cicada Shell Diorama Contest, hosted by the Oswegoland Park District’s community festival, will take place on Saturday, June 15, and invites artists, nature enthusiasts and families to explore their creativity.

The contest will be held in the PrairieFest Family Tent.

The contest takes advantage of the emergence of both the 13 year cycle and the 17 year cycle of cicadas, resulting in a unique summer cicada event not seen for 221 years, according to a news release from the park district.

Participants of all ages are invited to create a display with their dioramas using the shells of the cicadas.

All dioramas should be around the size of a standard shoebox and sides may be removed. All characters in the scene should be using cicada/cicada shells, according to the release.

Diorama drop off is from 1 to 1:30 p.m., with the diorama gallery open for voting from 2 to 4 p.m. Blue-ribbon awards will begin at 4 p.m.

There will be two blue ribbon awards, Best in Show and People’s Choice. The winner will receive a season pass to the Park District pools (or equivalent in Park District fun money).

PrairieFest is located at 91 Plank Road in Oswego.

For more information on the contest, visit www.prairiefest.com.