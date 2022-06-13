Voters can now cast early ballots in Oswego, Montgomery, Yorkville

Kendall County voters can now cast their June 28 ballots early at three locations in the county, according to information provided by the county clerk’s office.

In Oswego, early voting is underway at Village Hall, 100 Parker’s Mill. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 17; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, to Thursday, June 23.

In Montgomery, early voting is underway at the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery Campus Library, 1111 Reading Drive. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 17; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, to Thursday, June 23.

In Yorkville, early voting is underway at the county office building at 111 W. Fox St., Room 104. Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 17; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, to Friday, June 24; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 25.

Voting at local polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, all Kendall County residents registered to vote can cast their ballots on Election Day at the Vote Center at Oswego High School, 4125 Route 71, Oswego.