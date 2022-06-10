Plano Unified track team honored by county board for state championship win

Members of the Plano School District Unified Track and Field Team are special in many ways.

The Illinois High School Association Class 2A squad competes in Special Olympics state sporting events, where individuals participate to earn points toward a team total.

Working together as a team, the squad won first place at the IHSA state championship meet on May 27 at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field in Charleston.

The Kendall County Board honored the group for its achievement at its June 6 meeting.

Kendall-Grundy Regional School Superintendent Chris Mehochko and county board Chairman Scott Gryder presented the group with a plaque commemorating their championship title.

The two county leaders offered congratulations to the following athletes: K.C., Matthew, John, Jay, Christopher, Zachary, Petrit, Jacob, Lizbeth, Sydney, Logan and Amanda.

Students who helped the team qualify for the state competition include Anna, Joshua, Sasha and C.J.

The team coaches are Leann Teckenbrock, Beth Lohrey and Mariah Watson.

Members of the team are able to compete in a maximum of two events, including the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter runs, the 4x100-meter relay, the shot put and the running long jump.

Teams qualify for the IHSA Unified Track and Field State Tournament by winning regional contests held all over the state. The unified tournament was held in conjunction with the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Competition.

Unified Track became and official Special Olympics sport in 2022.







