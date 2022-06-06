Oswego museum using new scanner to digitize, preserve historic documents

Thanks to a $500 COVID-19 relief grant awarded last year by the village of Oswego, staff at the Little White School Museum in the village is now using a Czur Aura document scanner to digitize a series of historic documents in the museum’s collections.

The scanner will allow the museum to preserve the documents and make them more accessible for researchers.

The museum is located at 72 Polk Street in the village’s downtown.

The museum gallery, with exhibits explaining the Oswego community’s rich history, is open from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission is free but donations are always gratefully accepted.

The museum is a joint project of the Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District. For information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.