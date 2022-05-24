Driver in 2019 hayride crash near Plano sentenced to six-year jail term

YORKVILLE - A Yorkville resident has been sentenced to a six-year jail term in connection with 2019 crash involving a sedan and tractor-driven hayride wagon near Plano.

Kendall County Presiding Judge Robert Pilmer sentenced Kaitlin Minick, 25, of the 300 block of East Main Street, on May 17 after she pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

Minick had entered her guilty plea to the charges Feb. 8.

In a statement, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office said Minick was charged after the sedan she was driving crashed into the back of the hayride wagon being pulled by a tractor Oct. 12, 2019, on River Road near Willow Springs Lane.

The force of the collision ejected all 12 passengers who were on the hayride. All the passengers suffered injuries in the crash that required medical care, including six who the state’s attorney’s office said suffered great bodily harm.

As part of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the crash, Minick submitted blood and urine samples that indicated she had been driving after she had used cocaine, the state’s attorney’s office said.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, multiple victim impact statements were presented describing the issues several of the accident victims continue to have as a result of the crash.

In sentencing Minick to six years in prison, Pilmer indicated that a term of probation would have deprecated the seriousness of the incident.

Minick will be required to serve a minimum of 85% of her prison term. She will begin her sentence June 3.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis thanked the court for its consideration and for imposing a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the crime.

Weis also praised the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and various fire department agencies for their hard work and dedication in dealing with multiple victims, as well as the investigation of the case.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Andrea Boyle and Ryan Phelps prosecuted the case. Minick was represented by attorney Andrew Nickel.